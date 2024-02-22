Man found dead from gunshot wound in NW Atlanta

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in northwest Atlanta’s Hunter Hills neighborhood Thursday morning, authorities said.

Few details have been released, but Atlanta police confirmed that a man was found shot to death on Troy Street. Officers responded to the location, about two miles west of downtown, after getting a 911 call around 8 a.m.

Homicide investigators were able to locate multiple security cameras in the area and review the footage for clues about the incident, Channel 2 Action News reported.