Man found dead from gunshot wound in NW Atlanta

4 hours ago

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in northwest Atlanta’s Hunter Hills neighborhood Thursday morning, authorities said.

Few details have been released, but Atlanta police confirmed that a man was found shot to death on Troy Street. Officers responded to the location, about two miles west of downtown, after getting a 911 call around 8 a.m.

Homicide investigators were able to locate multiple security cameras in the area and review the footage for clues about the incident, Channel 2 Action News reported.

No one has been arrested, and police did not say if a suspect had been identified or share any further information about the victim.

