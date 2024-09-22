Breaking: Liberty rout Dream in WNBA playoff opener
Man dead after shooting in downtown Atlanta

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in downtown Atlanta, police said.

By
15 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The victim was found shot to death around 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Peachtree Center Avenue, according to police. The location is near Atlanta Marriot Marquis and the Consulate General of Germany. It’s also a short distance from the Hub at Peachtree Center, a food court where four people were shot in June, including the suspect.

When officers arrived Sunday, they found the victim in critical condition after being shot several times. Medical crews attempted life savings measures, but he died at the scene. His name was not released.

A motive is unclear, and no other details were provided by police. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

