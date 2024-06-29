Crime & Public Safety

Man found fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

The shooting happened at a complex on Peyton Place near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

By
17 minutes ago

A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The man was discovered inside an apartment on Peyton Place near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 3 a.m., police told the news station. The victim was not identified, but officials said he was in his 20s.

While the gunfire is suspected to have come from outside the complex, police told Channel 2 they remain uncertain whether the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

A description of the suspect was not provided, and police did not say what may have led to the shooting.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

