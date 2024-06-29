Man found fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The man was discovered inside an apartment on Peyton Place near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 3 a.m., police told the news station. The victim was not identified, but officials said he was in his 20s.

While the gunfire is suspected to have come from outside the complex, police told Channel 2 they remain uncertain whether the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.