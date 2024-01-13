18-year-old fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartments

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex just outside I-285 in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the Reserve at Birch Creek in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road shortly after 3 a.m. on reports of a person shot. The complex is about two miles from Greenbriar Mall and next to the Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy.

At the scene, police said they found the teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. His name was not provided.