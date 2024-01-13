18-year-old fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartments

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex just outside I-285 in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to the Reserve at Birch Creek in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road shortly after 3 a.m. on reports of a person shot. The complex is about two miles from Greenbriar Mall and next to the Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy.
At the scene, police said they found the teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. His name was not provided.
The Reserve at Birch Creek, previously known as Cascade Glen, is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
From 2017 to July 2023, Atlanta police reported 108 crimes at the complex, which include homicides in March 2021, December 2020 and May 2019, 26 aggravated assaults, seven robberies and a child molestation.
Police did not provide other details on the fatal shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author