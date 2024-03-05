Atlanta police seek info on 2 men connected to deadly January triple shooting

Atlanta police are asking the public for information on two men in their investigation of a deadly January triple shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Desmond Lindsey and Terrance Cole are wanted for questioning in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting that left 18-year-old Montravious Pitts dead. It happened at a home in the area of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Windsor Street and near a food mart in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.
That afternoon, police were called and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to a hospital, where Pitts later died.
At the time, investigators said the shooting appeared to be targeted, with an unknown number of suspects opening fire from a white sedan.
Officials did not clarify if Lindsey and Cole are the only people of interest or what role they’re alleged to have played. Authorities also have not disclosed what they believe led to the shooting.
No other details about the incident have been released by police.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
