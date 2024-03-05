Atlanta police seek info on 2 men connected to deadly January triple shooting

Atlanta police are asking the public for information on two men in their investigation of a deadly January triple shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Desmond Lindsey and Terrance Cole are wanted for questioning in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting that left 18-year-old Montravious Pitts dead. It happened at a home in the area of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Windsor Street and near a food mart in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

That afternoon, police were called and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to a hospital, where Pitts later died.