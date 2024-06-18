Man beaten to death in downtown Atlanta, police say

“Upon reviewing camera, we learned that there was a physical altercation between a Black male, dressed in all black with a white bag, and the decedent, which led to his death,” Smith said.

The altercation “lasted for a pretty lengthy time,” he added.

It occurred on some stair steps that connect the Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive sidewalks, which are on a downward slope coming off of a railroad overpass.

No other details were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.