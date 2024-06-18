Man beaten to death in downtown Atlanta, police say

A man was found beaten to death in downtown Atlanta early Tuesday, according to police.
Officers got the call about a person down around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive. When they arrived, they found a man already dead, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.
The victim’s name has not been released, but he was described as being 40 to 50 years old.
“Upon reviewing camera, we learned that there was a physical altercation between a Black male, dressed in all black with a white bag, and the decedent, which led to his death,” Smith said.
The altercation “lasted for a pretty lengthy time,” he added.
It occurred on some stair steps that connect the Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive sidewalks, which are on a downward slope coming off of a railroad overpass.
No other details were released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Credit: Charles Krupa/AP