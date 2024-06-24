2 men shot, killed in NW Atlanta neighborhood

Two men in their 20s were fatally shot in northwest Atlanta late Sunday night, according to authorities.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that the men were shot and killed around 11 p.m. at a home along Old Gordon Road in the Old Gordon neighborhood just outside the I-285 perimeter.
“There is a connection to Mableton with the suspect that we’re trying to go through video footage,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.
Officials said the shooting was a result of an ongoing conflict between the victims and the suspect or another group, Channel 2 reported.
No other details have been released by police.
