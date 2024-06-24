Breaking: GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting at metro Atlanta gas station
2 men shot, killed in NW Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting on Old Gordon Road late Sunday night.

By
0 minutes ago

Two men in their 20s were fatally shot in northwest Atlanta late Sunday night, according to authorities.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the men were shot and killed around 11 p.m. at a home along Old Gordon Road in the Old Gordon neighborhood just outside the I-285 perimeter.

“There is a connection to Mableton with the suspect that we’re trying to go through video footage,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.

Officials said the shooting was a result of an ongoing conflict between the victims and the suspect or another group, Channel 2 reported.

No other details have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

