Pregnant teen among 2 injured in drive-by shooting at SE Atlanta park

Multiple suspects opened fire on a family gathering at South Bend Park near the Lakewood Amphitheatre, injuring two people, Atlanta police said.

By
33 minutes ago

A drive-by shooting at a park in southeast Atlanta injured a man and a pregnant 17-year-old who were attending a family gathering Monday night, officials said.

Officers were called to South Bend Park at 1935 Compton Drive just after 11 p.m. after getting reports of the shooting, Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Grady Emergency Medical Services responded and took him to the hospital.

Officers also learned that a teenage victim had been taken to the hospital in a private car before they arrived, police said. Investigators were then sent to the hospital, where they confirmed the 17-year-old had been injured in the same shooting.

Police did not provide any further information about the condition of the victims, and they were not publicly identified.

According to the initial investigation, both victims were attending a family event when a car pulled up to the park’s entrance, police said. Multiple suspects inside began shooting, firing at the gathered crowd and hitting both victims.

The park is in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood about a mile from the Lakewood Amphitheatre.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

