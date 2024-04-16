Pregnant teen among 2 injured in drive-by shooting at SE Atlanta park

A drive-by shooting at a park in southeast Atlanta injured a man and a pregnant 17-year-old who were attending a family gathering Monday night, officials said.

Officers were called to South Bend Park at 1935 Compton Drive just after 11 p.m. after getting reports of the shooting, Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Grady Emergency Medical Services responded and took him to the hospital.

Officers also learned that a teenage victim had been taken to the hospital in a private car before they arrived, police said. Investigators were then sent to the hospital, where they confirmed the 17-year-old had been injured in the same shooting.