Man arrested in drive-by shooting that killed Atlanta woman with toddler in car

Atlanta police arrested a suspect late last week in connection with a targeted drive-by shooting that left a woman dead in a car with her toddler, officials said.
Jamal Baker, 23, was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including murder, Atlanta police announced Tuesday. He is also accused of second-degree cruelty to children. Baker was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday and remains there without bond.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Ne’Jah Cox of Atlanta. Her toddler was found unhurt.
The car’s third occupant was a man in the driver’s seat, police said. He was not injured and police did not share his identity.
The shooting took place on Center Street around 2 a.m. May 18. Police said three men began firing at the car as it rolled by, striking Cox. She was pronounced dead near the scene after the driver called 911.
Baker is the first suspect to be arrested. Police have not said if the other two suspected shooters had been identified.
Online jail records show that Baker has a history of arrests. He is also charged with multiple gang counts, two counts of violating his probation and other violent crimes stemming from separate incidents, according to jail records.
