Man arrested in drive-by shooting that killed Atlanta woman with toddler in car

The car’s third occupant was a man in the driver’s seat, police said. He was not injured and police did not share his identity.

The shooting took place on Center Street around 2 a.m. May 18. Police said three men began firing at the car as it rolled by, striking Cox. She was pronounced dead near the scene after the driver called 911.

Baker is the first suspect to be arrested. Police have not said if the other two suspected shooters had been identified.

Online jail records show that Baker has a history of arrests. He is also charged with multiple gang counts, two counts of violating his probation and other violent crimes stemming from separate incidents, according to jail records.

