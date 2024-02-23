BREAKING | Person fatally shot at Lindbergh apartments near MARTA station

A person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at an apartment complex near the Lindbergh MARTA station, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but police said they were called to the Ibex at Uptown apartments in the 2400 block of Camellia Lane around 4:20 p.m. regarding the shooting. Officers located the victim in critical condition at the scene and confirmed about an hour later that the victim had died.

Homicide investigators remain in the area gathering evidence. No details were released about what led to the shooting or where in the complex it occurred.