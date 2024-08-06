Suspected car burglar shot, killed at NW Atlanta apartments

A man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex where multiple cars had been broken into, authorities said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was unconscious but breathing when officers found him in a gray Jeep in the parking lot of the Mark at West Midtown, Atlanta police said. Officers located him just after 3:40 a.m. and he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his wounds, officials said.

According to police, the man is suspected of committing multiple car break-ins in Buckhead earlier Tuesday morning. He then drove to the Mark apartments on Bishop Street in Atlanta’s Loring Heights neighborhood, where two more cars were broken into, police said.