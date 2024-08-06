Suspected car burglar shot, killed at NW Atlanta apartments

A man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex where multiple cars had been broken into, authorities said.
The man, who was not publicly identified, was unconscious but breathing when officers found him in a gray Jeep in the parking lot of the Mark at West Midtown, Atlanta police said. Officers located him just after 3:40 a.m. and he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his wounds, officials said.
According to police, the man is suspected of committing multiple car break-ins in Buckhead earlier Tuesday morning. He then drove to the Mark apartments on Bishop Street in Atlanta’s Loring Heights neighborhood, where two more cars were broken into, police said.
Officers found evidence that an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots at the man, hitting him at least once, police said.
Police did not say if any charges had been field in this case, and no one was taken into custody. The incident was initially labeled an aggravated assault but is now considered a homicide, police said.
