16-year-old fatally shot at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Updated 15 minutes ago

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the Reserve at Hollywood apartments on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood, the site of at least two violent incidents since late May.

When officers arrived Wednesday, they found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries, police said. He was identified as Maurice Weems by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear. According to Channel 2 Action News, officers were searching for a suspected shooter who ran into the nearby woods. Residents were asked to stay inside.

It was the second fatal shooting at the Reserve at Hollywood apartments in recent weeks.

ExploreMan shot to death at NW Atlanta apartment complex

On June 3, officers were called to the complex and found 21-year-old Jacquez Harris dead behind a building after being shot several times. Then, during Memorial Day weekend, a 61-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a 63-year-old woman in the arm.

Investigations into the three incidents are ongoing, police said.

