16-year-old fatally shot at NW Atlanta apartment complex

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the Reserve at Hollywood apartments on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood, the site of at least two violent incidents since late May.

When officers arrived Wednesday, they found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries, police said. He was identified as Maurice Weems by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.