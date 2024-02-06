Crime & Public Safety

Woman found shot to death in SW Atlanta after firefighters force entry

A woman was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Monday at a home in southwest Atlanta after authorities needed to force their way inside the house to conduct a wellness check.

Officers were called to a home on Sandridge Place in the Sandlewood Estates neighborhood for a wellness check just before 6:15 p.m., Atlanta police said. When police arrived, they could not get inside the single-family home and requested assistance from Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Firefighters forced their way into the house and found the woman inside with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. She was not publicly identified.

Officers called in the homicide unit to begin their investigation into the fatal shooting.

No other details have been released.

