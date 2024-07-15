Edgewood man shot during argument over basketball hitting his grill, police say

A man was shot during an argument over a basketball that kept hitting his grill late Sunday night, according to officials.
Atlanta officers were called to an Edgewood home in the 1500 block of Hardee Street around 11:30 p.m. The area is next to the Edgewood Community Learning Garden.
Police said the victim, a 66-year-old man, had been shot in the abdomen and was rushed to a hospital. His condition was not released.
Investigators believe the man got into a fight with the suspect when the basketball kept landing within the victim’s property and striking his barbecue grill, officials said.
The suspect was not publicly identified.
No other details have been released by police.
Credit: John Boydston for the AJC