Edgewood man shot during argument over basketball hitting his grill, police say

A man was shot during an argument over a basketball that kept hitting his grill late Sunday night, according to officials.

Atlanta officers were called to an Edgewood home in the 1500 block of Hardee Street around 11:30 p.m. The area is next to the Edgewood Community Learning Garden.

Police said the victim, a 66-year-old man, had been shot in the abdomen and was rushed to a hospital. His condition was not released.