Man killed in shooting at troubled NW Atlanta apartment complex

The Vue at Harwell, formerly known as Daron Village, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Since 2017, the complex has been the site of five homicides, seven robberies and 38 aggravated assaults, along with sex crimes and other felonies. It has also racked up more than 150 code complaints, and in July 2022 the city announced the complex was placed on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems.

In late January, gunfire again erupted at the complex, leaving a man dead. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was shot at least once and died at the scene, according to authorities.

A motive is unclear in both recent shootings. Police have not said what led to the gunfire or if any arrests have been made.

