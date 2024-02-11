Crime & Public Safety

16-year-old boy shot, killed at home in SE Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning on Linam Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

A teenage boy has died after being struck by gunfire at a home in southeast Atlanta on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Atlanta Police were called around 11 p.m. to the two-story house in the 900 block of Linam Avenue for a person shot. The home is located in the Peoplestown neighborhood near Hank Aaron Drive.

At the scene, officers found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The boy’s identity was not released.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. On Sunday morning, officers returned to the home, where they detained a person of interest.

Atlanta police respond to a home on Linam Avenue Sunday morning. A teenager had been killed at the home on Saturday evening.

No other details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.

