16-year-old boy shot, killed at home in SE Atlanta, police say

A teenage boy has died after being struck by gunfire at a home in southeast Atlanta on Saturday evening, authorities said.
Atlanta Police were called around 11 p.m. to the two-story house in the 900 block of Linam Avenue for a person shot. The home is located in the Peoplestown neighborhood near Hank Aaron Drive.
At the scene, officers found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The boy’s identity was not released.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting. On Sunday morning, officers returned to the home, where they detained a person of interest.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
No other details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author