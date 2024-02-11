16-year-old boy shot, killed at home in SE Atlanta, police say

A teenage boy has died after being struck by gunfire at a home in southeast Atlanta on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Atlanta Police were called around 11 p.m. to the two-story house in the 900 block of Linam Avenue for a person shot. The home is located in the Peoplestown neighborhood near Hank Aaron Drive.

At the scene, officers found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The boy’s identity was not released.