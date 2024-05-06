Crime & Public Safety

Father, 2 sons charged in 15-year-old’s killing in SW Atlanta

Leonard Banks, 15, died several days after he was shot on April 15 in southwest Atlanta's Briar Glen neighborhood, according to Fulton County court documents.

By
An Atlanta man and two of his adult sons were arrested Friday on murder charges linked to the fatal shooting of a teenager in April.

Joe Brown Hinton, 58, and his sons, 28-year-old Brandon Hinton and 21-year-old Lewis Hinton, were each booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of murder, online jail records show. Joe and Lewis Hinton were taken into custody by Atlanta police, while Brandon Hinton surrendered at the Fulton jail later the same day, police said.

The three men are accused of killing 15-year-old Leonard Banks on April 15 in a shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Briar Glen neighborhood, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The warrants said Brandon and Lewis Hinton each fired Glock 9 mm handguns multiple times into a car on Briar Glen Lane. Banks was sitting in the car and was shot in the head, according to the warrants. He died in the hospital several days later, police confirmed.

Joe Hinton participated in the shooting, the warrants said, but no further details were provided about his alleged role in the incident. Investigators believe the shooting happened April 15 between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Two others were injured in the shooting, police said after the incident, but no further details have been released. Officials have not said why the Hintons are suspected of killing Banks, and no additional charges have been filed related to the alleged shooting of the two other victims. Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Banks’ funeral described the 15-year-old as “a sweet young man that didn’t bother anyone.” According to the page, Banks’ mother is unable to work because of a medical condition and could not afford funeral expenses.

