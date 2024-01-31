Man killed in shooting at southwest Atlanta home, police say

A shooting at a southwest Atlanta home left one man dead Tuesday evening, according to police.

It’s not clear what led to shots being fired in the incident that unfolded in the 1000 block of Orlando Place in the Cascade Road neighborhood near the West End.

When Atlanta police arrived around 7:15 p.m., they found a 41-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died.