Crime & Public Safety

Man killed, teenage girl shot at NW Atlanta convenience store

A man and a teenage girl were shot at a convenience store in northwest Atlanta, police said. The man did not survive.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

A man and a teenage girl were shot at a convenience store in northwest Atlanta, police said. The man did not survive.
By
1 minute ago

A shooting at a northwest Atlanta convenience store left a man dead and a teenage girl injured late Sunday night, according to officials.

Atlanta police got a report around 9 p.m. of a person shot at the Buy Low Super Market on James Jackson Parkway near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

While at the scene, police were notified of another victim — a 16-year-old girl — who had arrived at fire station on Hollywood Road. She had been shot multiple times.

Officials said she was alert when she was taken to a hospital, but an update on her condition has not been provided.

Police have not released any additional details, including whether a suspect has been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

New HIV case rate in metro Atlanta third highest in nation2h ago

2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory
2h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Live Nation cutting back concerts at Lakewood in favor of Ameris
33m ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Live Nation cutting back concerts at Lakewood in favor of Ameris
33m ago

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned
2h ago
The Latest

It’s snake bite season in Georgia. What you need to know
33m ago
Metro Atlanta transport company honors military veterans after death
33m ago
2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race
Home Depot buys SRS Distribution in huge play for home contractors
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’