Man killed, teenage girl shot at NW Atlanta convenience store

A shooting at a northwest Atlanta convenience store left a man dead and a teenage girl injured late Sunday night, according to officials.
Atlanta police got a report around 9 p.m. of a person shot at the Buy Low Super Market on James Jackson Parkway near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
While at the scene, police were notified of another victim — a 16-year-old girl — who had arrived at fire station on Hollywood Road. She had been shot multiple times.
Officials said she was alert when she was taken to a hospital, but an update on her condition has not been provided.
Police have not released any additional details, including whether a suspect has been identified.
