Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

1 killed in shooting near SW Atlanta gas station

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a southwest Atlanta tire shop and gas station on Sunday morning.

Credit: undefined

Credit: undefined

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a southwest Atlanta tire shop and gas station on Sunday morning.
By
31 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning near a gas station in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Pryor Street near the Downtown Connector, police said. The address, located a stone’s throw from the intersection of University Avenue, is home to a Chevron gas station, tire shop and a few other stores.

At the scene, officers found a man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshots wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died there, police said.

No other details were shared by police about the incident, including whether any arrests have been made.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 dead, 4 injured in shootings along SE Atlanta road
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after being shot several times at SW Atlanta shopping center
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made after 1 killed in triple shooting in SE Atlanta31m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1 shot at West End MARTA station in Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made after 1 killed in triple shooting in SE Atlanta31m ago
Ga. 400 reopens in Buckhead after deadly wrong-way crash1h ago
Acquitted of murder, teen aims to mentor on dangers of bad influences, guns
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens