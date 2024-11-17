1 killed in shooting near SW Atlanta gas station

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning near a gas station in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Pryor Street near the Downtown Connector, police said. The address, located a stone’s throw from the intersection of University Avenue, is home to a Chevron gas station, tire shop and a few other stores.
At the scene, officers found a man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshots wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died there, police said.
No other details were shared by police about the incident, including whether any arrests have been made.
