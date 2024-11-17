1 killed in shooting near SW Atlanta gas station

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning near a gas station in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Pryor Street near the Downtown Connector, police said. The address, located a stone’s throw from the intersection of University Avenue, is home to a Chevron gas station, tire shop and a few other stores.

At the scene, officers found a man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshots wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died there, police said.