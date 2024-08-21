Crime & Public Safety

Shooting in SW Atlanta injures one

The victim is in critical condition, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The victim is in critical condition, police said.
By
1 minute ago

One person was injured during a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive northwest and Westland Boulevard northwest, a little over a mile from the intersection of I-285 and I-20 in the Westhaven neighborhood of Atlanta.

The victim is in critical condition, police said.

No further information about the shooting has been shared.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: NewsChopper 2

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near NW Atlanta park
Placeholder Image

Woman killed in SE Atlanta shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 hurt in Midtown road rage shooting; suspect fatally shoots himself
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested hours after fatal shooting near Cobb park
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Wife of Carroll deputy shot serving warrant: ‘We are not out of the woods yet’20m ago
Arrest in fatal shooting sparked by argument at DeKalb gas station
Clayton County police officer accused of stealing Norfolk Southern property
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon