Shooting in SW Atlanta injures one

One person was injured during a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive northwest and Westland Boulevard northwest, a little over a mile from the intersection of I-285 and I-20 in the Westhaven neighborhood of Atlanta.
The victim is in critical condition, police said.
No further information about the shooting has been shared.
