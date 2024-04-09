BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern reaches $600M settlement for Ohio train wreck suit
Man shot to death near Bankhead

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near Bankhead on Monday night.

Credit: Henri Hollis

0 minutes ago

A man was shot to death Monday night near northwest Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood, not far from where two other men were shot the previous day.

Atlanta police got a call just before 10 p.m. about a person shot near the intersection of Cameron Madison Alexander Boulevard and Vine Street.

When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in critical condition. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The scene is east of Bankhead and north of Vine City, and it’s just a few blocks from where a 44-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday evening. It is not clear if there is any connection between the two incidents.

Explore1 dead, 1 injured in NW Atlanta shooting near Vine City

Police have not released any other details.

