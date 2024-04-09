Man shot to death near Bankhead

A man was shot to death Monday night near northwest Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood, not far from where two other men were shot the previous day.
Atlanta police got a call just before 10 p.m. about a person shot near the intersection of Cameron Madison Alexander Boulevard and Vine Street.
When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in critical condition. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.
The scene is east of Bankhead and north of Vine City, and it’s just a few blocks from where a 44-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday evening. It is not clear if there is any connection between the two incidents.
Police have not released any other details.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Karl L. Moore/Mooreshots LLC