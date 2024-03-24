Crime & Public Safety

Boy, 6, dies after being dropped off at SW Atlanta fire station; man charged

Atlanta police are investigating after a 6-year-old child died after being dropped off at a southwest Atlanta fire station.

By
3 minutes ago

A man is facing a murder charge after a 6-year-old boy was dropped off at a southwest Atlanta fire station last week and later died, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were called to Fire Station 14 on Lee Street in the Oakland City neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday after the unresponsive child had been brought there earlier that night. First responders took him to the hospital, where the boy died from his injuries. His identity was not released.

During the investigation, detectives identified 24-year-old Dashon Jones as a suspect. Authorities said arrest warrants were then obtained for charges of murder and cruelty to children.

“The warrants were provided to Fulton County Jail, where Mr. Jones was already being held on unrelated charges,” police said.

Police have not provided any other details on what led to the child’s death, or his relationship to Jones. An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

