2 killed in shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

No information was released by police about a possible suspect or what led to the incident. A motive is unclear at this time for the shooting at Reserve at Hollywood, where two people were shot to death earlier this year.

Police were already looking for three people accused of killing a 16-year-old boy at the complex July 10. Maurice Weems was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Weems had called his paternal grandmother, whom he lived with, asking her for a ride on the day he was killed. His maternal grandmother was previously strangled to death there when he was just 9.

“We do want justice. We hope for justice. We need justice. And we’re asking for justice,” Weems’ paternal grandmother told Channel 2 earlier this year. “But we also know God has his timing too, so we’ll wait.”

On June 3, officers were previously called to the complex and found 21-year-old Jacquez Harris dead behind a building. He had been shot several times, police said. A 61-year-old woman was also arrested after she allegedly stabbed a 63-year-old woman in the arm there during Memorial Day weekend.

Police said an investigation is ongoing into Saturday’s shooting.

