1 dead, several injured after fire engulfs DeKalb apartment building
Man shot, killed at troubled SW Atlanta complex, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
42 minutes ago

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday at a troubled apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

Atlanta police responded around 12:45 p.m. to the Hidden Village Apartments on Landrum Drive after getting a call about a person shot. The complex is near Childress Drive and a short distance from Langford Parkway.

At the scene, officers found an adult man with several gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead by medical crews.

Hidden Village Apartments, formerly known as the Villages of Cascade is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

From 2017 to July 2023, police reported more than 120 crimes at the complex, including two homicides, two rapes, 37 aggravated assaults, five robberies, and two child molestations. In July 2022 and January 2023, it was named in a list of apartment complexes that Atlanta officials and Fulton County prosecutors announced would be targeted for crackdowns because of chronic crime or housing code violations.

A motive is unclear, and no other details were released by police about what led up to Sunday’s shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

