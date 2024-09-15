Crime & Public Safety

Man found shot to death at SW Atlanta home

Atlanta police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death at a home in the Pittsburgh neighborhood, authorities said.

By
47 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called just after 4 a.m. to a person shot in the 1000 block of Ira Street, located near Pittman Park in the Pittsburgh neighborhood. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot several times.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead by medical crews at the scene.

A motive is unclear, and police did not provide any information on a suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

