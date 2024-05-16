Man fatally shot inside home in Washington Park neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a northwest Atlanta home Wednesday night.

Officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Westmoor Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood. There, they found a man dead inside the home with several gunshot wounds.

The residence is near Ollie Street and the Washington Park Natatorium, where a 17-year-old Decatur boy was found shot outside last May. The teenager died nine days later, police said.

No other details were provided about what led to Wednesday’s shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

