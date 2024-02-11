Man fatally shot after dispute at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot and killed Saturday evening after a dispute ended in gunfire at a troubled apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.
The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. at the Pavilion Place apartments on Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived in the Hammond Park neighborhood and found the man shot at least once. He died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.
According to authorities, the shooting was the result of an “escalated” dispute at the complex. Hours later, police said a suspect was arrested and charged in the killing. No other details have been shared about what led to the incident.
The Pavilion Place apartments is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
From 2017 to 2022, police reported 280 crimes at the complex, which included six homicides, 75 aggravated assaults, 12 robberies and a child molestation. In October, a teenage boy was injured in a drive-by shooting there. Police said he had been walking with friends.
Saturday’s shooting remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
