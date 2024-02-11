Man fatally shot after dispute at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot and killed Saturday evening after a dispute ended in gunfire at a troubled apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. at the Pavilion Place apartments on Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived in the Hammond Park neighborhood and found the man shot at least once. He died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

According to authorities, the shooting was the result of an “escalated” dispute at the complex. Hours later, police said a suspect was arrested and charged in the killing. No other details have been shared about what led to the incident.