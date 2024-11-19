Man dies after stabbing at SW Atlanta transitional home

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death at a southwest Atlanta transitional home Monday, officials said. It marks the second such incident at the nonprofit housing complex that serves formerly homeless people with mental illness.
Atlanta police were called at about 4:45 p.m. to Phoenix House, described on its website as a “supportive housing community” in the 1200 block of Murphy Avenue. The 69 houses were originally constructed in 2017, and are located near the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail.
When officers arrived, the found a man who had been stabbed several times, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. He was identified as Frederick L. Daniel by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police have not named a suspect.
Police have not yet said what led up to the incident, which occurred nearly four years after a 46-year-old man was found stabbed to death at Phoenix House. On Feb. 17, 2021, police responded to the housing complex in the early morning hours and found 46-year-old Kenyata Broughton dead at the scene.
A day later, two men were arrested in connection with the killing. Troy Anthony Williams was convicted on a charge of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during a crime while Marlon Walker was charged with tampering with evidence. Williams is currently incarcerated at Rogers State Prison with a maximum possible release date set for 2041, according to online records.
Phoenix House is run by 3Keys, an affordable housing organization based in Atlanta. At the time of the previous stabbing, a 3Keys spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was “saddened” by the incident. The organization said its first priority being “the care and safety of our residents.”
An investigation into Monday’s stabbing is ongoing, police said.
