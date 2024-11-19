Man dies after stabbing at SW Atlanta transitional home

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death at a southwest Atlanta transitional home Monday, officials said. It marks the second such incident at the nonprofit housing complex that serves formerly homeless people with mental illness.

Atlanta police were called at about 4:45 p.m. to Phoenix House, described on its website as a “supportive housing community” in the 1200 block of Murphy Avenue. The 69 houses were originally constructed in 2017, and are located near the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail.

When officers arrived, the found a man who had been stabbed several times, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. He was identified as Frederick L. Daniel by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.