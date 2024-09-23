Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta grocery store
BREAKING

1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta grocery store

Police on Monday are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police on Monday are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store in southwest Atlanta.
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

A person was killed and another was injured Monday after a shooting at a grocery store in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The gunfire happened around noon at 875 Metropolitan Parkway, according to Atlanta police. The site is listed as a neighborhood grocery store and is located on the corner of Metropolitan Parkway and Lillian Avenue in the Adair Park neighborhood.

Police said officers found two individuals with gunshots wounds; one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released by police about the shooting, which remains under investigation. Nobody answered a phone call to the grocery store.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dead after shooting in downtown Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Man found shot to death at SW Atlanta home
Placeholder Image

GBI identifies Coweta man shot by deputies after barricading in bedroom
Placeholder Image

Woman found fatally stabbed in SE Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Woman struck, killed by teen driver on his way to Forsyth school, deputies say2h ago
Juvenile arrested after shots fired during football game at South Cobb High
Man dead after shooting in downtown Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Less than 3 weeks after school shooting, students, staff return to Apalachee High
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader updates the status of the HERO program
Meet Sherlock, the Cobb police dog trained to sniff out hidden electronics