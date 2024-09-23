1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta grocery store

A person was killed and another was injured Monday after a shooting at a grocery store in southwest Atlanta, police said.
The gunfire happened around noon at 875 Metropolitan Parkway, according to Atlanta police. The site is listed as a neighborhood grocery store and is located on the corner of Metropolitan Parkway and Lillian Avenue in the Adair Park neighborhood.
Police said officers found two individuals with gunshots wounds; one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were released by police about the shooting, which remains under investigation. Nobody answered a phone call to the grocery store.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author