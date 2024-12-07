Crime & Public Safety
Man dies in hospital after being found shot in NE Atlanta

The victim was found in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

By
47 minutes ago

A man was found shot early Saturday morning in northeast Atlanta and later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue, off Boulevard, shortly after 2 a.m. regarding an unresponsive person. Authorities said they found a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

No other details were released about the shooting.

The incident occurred just a short distance from the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

