Man dies in hospital after being found shot in NE Atlanta

A man was found shot early Saturday morning in northeast Atlanta and later died at a hospital, police said.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue, off Boulevard, shortly after 2 a.m. regarding an unresponsive person. Authorities said they found a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
No other details were released about the shooting.
The incident occurred just a short distance from the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
