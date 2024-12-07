Man dies in hospital after being found shot in NE Atlanta

A man was found shot early Saturday morning in northeast Atlanta and later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue, off Boulevard, shortly after 2 a.m. regarding an unresponsive person. Authorities said they found a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.