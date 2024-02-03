Man killed in shooting at SE Atlanta home

A man is dead after being shot several times early Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Thomasville Court in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood around 1:40 a.m. regarding the gunfire. A 36-year-old man was found shot multiple times at the scene, officials said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.