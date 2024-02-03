Crime & Public Safety

Man killed in shooting at SE Atlanta home

The deadly shooting happened at a home on Thomasville Court.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The deadly shooting happened at a home on Thomasville Court.
By
48 minutes ago

A man is dead after being shot several times early Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Thomasville Court in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood around 1:40 a.m. regarding the gunfire. A 36-year-old man was found shot multiple times at the scene, officials said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The area where the shooting occurred is primarily residential and near Moreland Avenue. It’s about a mile away from the Starlight Drive-In.

Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the home or what may have led to it. No information was provided on the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top