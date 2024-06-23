Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in SW Atlanta shooting
BREAKING | 1 dead, another injured in SW Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting near 56 Baker Drive on Sunday afternoon.
A person is dead, and another is injured after gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. along Baker Drive in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. The area is comprised of one-story homes and is situated in between Cleveland Avenue and Mount Zion Road.

Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Their names were not released.

A motive is unclear, and no other details were shared by authorities on what led up to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

