2 found shot to death in NW Atlanta home

Two people were found shot to death in a northwest Atlanta home late Thursday, according to police.

The incident remained under investigation, but was possibly a murder-suicide. Officers were called at 10:18 p.m. to the 1000 block of Westmoor Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood, where they found a man and woman shot, police said.

The man had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the woman was found dead with a gunshot wound, according to police. Their names were not immediately released.