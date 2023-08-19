Cumming Forsyth Central scores first and maintains advantage to beat Johns Creek Chattahoochee

By Sports Bot
18 minutes ago
Cumming Forsyth Central grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 31-28 win against Johns Creek Chattahoochee in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Cumming Forsyth Central a 21-7 lead over Johns Creek Chattahoochee.

The Cougars bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-13.

Cumming Forsyth Central jumped to a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Cumming Forsyth Central and Johns Creek Chattahoochee played in a 44-21 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

