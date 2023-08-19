Cumming Forsyth Central scores first and maintains advantage to beat Johns Creek Chattahoochee

Cumming Forsyth Central grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 31-28 win against Johns Creek Chattahoochee in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Cumming Forsyth Central a 21-7 lead over Johns Creek Chattahoochee.

The Cougars bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-13.

Cumming Forsyth Central jumped to a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Cumming Forsyth Central and Johns Creek Chattahoochee played in a 44-21 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

