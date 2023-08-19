Kennesaw North Cobb Christian overwhelms Dalton Christian Heritage

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian handled Dalton Christian Heritage 42-21 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Kennesaw North Cobb Christian a 7-0 lead over Dalton Christian Heritage.

The Eagles registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Eagles 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Dalton Christian Heritage played in a 21-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

