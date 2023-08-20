Hoschton Mill Creek triumphs over Suwanee North Gwinnett

Hoschton Mill Creek controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-14 win against Suwanee North Gwinnett in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 19.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 7-0 lead over Suwanee North Gwinnett.

The Hawks’ offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Hoschton Mill Creek struck to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.

