Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic blitzes Savannah St. Andrew’s in dominating victory

Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Savannah St. Andrew’s 46-25 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 3.
Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic moved in front of Savannah St. Andrew’s 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Golden Warriors registered an 18-12 advantage at intermission over the Lions.
Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic roared to a 46-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
