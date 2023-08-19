Lakeland Lanier County shuts out Alma Bacon County

A suffocating defense helped Lakeland Lanier County handle Alma Bacon County 10-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Bulldogs registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-0 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Lakeland Lanier County and Alma Bacon County played in a 12-6 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

