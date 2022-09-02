ajc logo
Carrollton Mt. Zion blanks Columbus Jordan Voc in shutout performance

By Sports Bot
20 minutes ago

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Carrollton Mt. Zion followed in snuffing Columbus Jordan Voc’s offense 58-0 in Georgia high school football on September 1.

Recently on August 20 , Carrollton Mt Zion squared off with Heflin Cleburne Co in a football game . Click here for a recap

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

