Hartwell Hart County explodes past Winder Apalachee

Hartwell Hart County’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Winder Apalachee 28-7 on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Tough to find an edge early, Hartwell Hart County and Winder Apalachee fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on August 19, Hartwell Hart County faced off against Elberton Elbert County and Winder Apalachee took on Winder-Barrow on August 19 at Winder-Barrow High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.