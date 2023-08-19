Brunswick Glynn shuts out Statesboro

A suffocating defense helped Brunswick Glynn handle Statesboro 21-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Brunswick Glynn a 7-0 lead over Statesboro.

The Terrors opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Brunswick Glynn thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

