Boys Football Roundup – August 18, 2023

Adel Cook allows no points against Pelham

Defense dominated as Adel Cook pitched a 28-0 shutout of Pelham in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Adel Cook opened with an 8-0 advantage over Pelham through the first quarter.

Adel Cook registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over Pelham.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Adel Cook’s train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Alamo Wheeler County thumps Milledgeville Georgia Military outplays

Alamo Wheeler County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Milledgeville Georgia Military 41-7 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The last time Alamo Wheeler County and Milledgeville Georgia Military played in a 42-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Albany Dougherty denies Albany Westover’s challenge

Albany Dougherty collected a solid win over Albany Westover in a 32-15 verdict during this Georgia football game.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Trojans fought to a 7-2 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Albany Dougherty jumped to a 20-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Albany Dougherty and Albany Westover squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Albany Dougherty High School.

Americus Southland edges past Butler Taylor County in tough test

Americus Southland topped Butler Taylor County 16-8 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Ashburn Turner County grinds out close victory over Sylvester Worth County

Ashburn Turner County edged Sylvester Worth County 22-21 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Last season, Sylvester Worth County and Ashburn Turner County faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

Athens tops Trenton Dade County

It was a tough night for Trenton Dade County which was overmatched by Athens in this 42-7 verdict.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal’s convoy passes Atlanta Pace

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal eventually beat Atlanta Pace 24-14 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

The last time Atlanta Pace and Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal played in a 20-17 game on Aug. 20, 2022.

Atlanta McNair tops Johns Creek Northview

Atlanta McNair notched a win against Johns Creek Northview 25-7 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic allows no points against Dacula

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic handle Dacula 19-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The last time Atlanta St Pius X Catholic and Dacula played in a 10-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Atlanta Westlake tacks win on Kennesaw North Cobb

Atlanta Westlake dominated Kennesaw North Cobb 52-28 during this Georgia football game.

Atlanta Westlake opened with a 13-8 advantage over Kennesaw North Cobb through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 33-22 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Atlanta Westlake jumped to a 45-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Atlanta Westlake squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

Atlanta Westminster rides to cruise-control win over Atlanta Lovett

Atlanta Westminster rolled past Atlanta Lovett for a comfortable 41-8 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Atlanta Woodward Academy darts past Sharpsburg Trinity Christian with early burst

Atlanta Woodward Academy scored early and often in a 45-8 win over Sharpsburg Trinity Christian on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

The last time Atlanta Woodward Academy and Sharpsburg Trinity Christian played in a 37-19 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Augusta Aquinas overwhelms Louisville Jefferson County

Augusta Aquinas dismissed Louisville Jefferson County by a 49-20 count at Augusta Aquinas High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Irish fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Augusta Aquinas moved to a 35-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Irish got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Augusta Aquinas and Louisville Jefferson County squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Augusta Aquinas High School.

Bainbridge prevails over McDonough Eagles Landing Christian

Bainbridge handled McDonough Eagles Landing Christian 55-3 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Bethlehem Christian shuts out Martinez Augusta Prep

A suffocating defense helped Bethlehem Christian handle Martinez Augusta Prep 44-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bethlehem Christian a 14-0 lead over Martinez Augusta Prep.

The Knights opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-0 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Bethlehem Christian and Martinez Augusta Prep played in a 28-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Blairsville Union County overpowers Blue Ridge Fannin County in thorough fashion

Blairsville Union County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Blue Ridge Fannin County 50-12 during this Georgia football game.

Blakely Early County pushes over Colquitt Miller County

Blakely Early County eventually beat Colquitt Miller County 29-15 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Bobcats fought to a 21-15 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Bobcats’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

Last season, Blakely Early County and Colquitt Miller County squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Colquitt Miller County High School.

Bluffton routs Savannah Beach

Bluffton scored early and often to roll over Savannah Beach 41-6 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Bluffton opened with a 34-6 advantage over Savannah Beach through the first quarter.

Bluffton struck to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian dominates Columbia Hammond

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian left no doubt on Friday, controlling Columbia Hammond from start to finish for a 42-13 victory in South Carolina high school football on Aug. 18.

The Wolverines opened an enormous 28-6 gap over the Skyhawks at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Wolverines added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.

The last time Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Columbia Hammond played in a 39-3 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

The Bremen defense stifles Franklin Heard County

Defense dominated as Bremen pitched a 24-0 shutout of Franklin Heard County on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Bremen a 14-0 lead over Franklin Heard County.

The Blue Devils registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Braves.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The last time Bremen and Franklin Heard County played in a 15-13 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

The Brooklet Southeast Bulloch defense stifles Hinesville Liberty County

Defense dominated as Brooklet Southeast Bulloch pitched a 21-0 shutout of Hinesville Liberty County on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Brunswick Glynn shuts out Statesboro

A suffocating defense helped Brunswick Glynn handle Statesboro 21-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Brunswick Glynn a 7-0 lead over Statesboro.

The Terrors opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Brunswick Glynn thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Buford allows no points against Baltimore St. Frances Academy

A suffocating defense helped Buford handle Baltimore St. Frances Academy 18-0 on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Buford Lanier secures a win over Cumming South Forsyth

Buford Lanier knocked off Cumming South Forsyth 37-20 on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Last season, Cumming South Forsyth and Buford Lanier squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

Canton Creekview routs Milton Cambridge

Canton Creekview scored early and often to roll over Milton Cambridge 41-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Canton Creekview a 7-0 lead over Milton Cambridge.

The Grizzlies fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Bears’ expense.

Canton Creekview charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears outpointed the Grizzlies 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Milton Cambridge and Canton Creekview squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Milton Cambridge High School.

Carrollton Central darts by Stone Mountain Redan

Carrollton Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-12 win over Stone Mountain Redan at Carrollton Central High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Cartersville’s convoy passes Canton Cherokee

Cartersville collected a solid win over Canton Cherokee in a 27-14 verdict on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Last season, Cartersville and Canton Cherokee faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Canton Cherokee High School.

Chamblee Charter holds off Austell South Cobb

Chamblee Charter eventually took victory away from Austell South Cobb 35-29 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Columbus Carver prevails over Columbus Hardaway

Columbus Carver unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Hardaway 47-6 Friday on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Columbus Northside shuts out Columbus

Defense dominated as Columbus Northside pitched a 58-0 shutout of Columbus on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Columbus Northside opened with a 30-0 advantage over Columbus through the first quarter.

The Patriots registered a 51-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Columbus Northside roared to a 58-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Commerce slips past Simpsonville Southside Christian

Commerce edged Simpsonville Southside Christian 21-19 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Commerce High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Commerce darted over Simpsonville Southside Christian 14-12 heading to the final quarter.

The Tigers and the Sabres each scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Commerce and Simpsonville Southside Christian played in a 21-17 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Commerce East Jackson survives for narrow win over Lexington Oglethorpe

Commerce East Jackson edged Lexington Oglethorpe 14-7 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Commerce East Jackson a 14-7 lead over Lexington Oglethorpe.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Lexington Oglethorpe and Commerce East Jackson played in a 16-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Cordele Crisp County allows no points against Vienna Dooly County

Defense dominated as Cordele Crisp County pitched a 34-0 shutout of Vienna Dooly County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Last season, Cordele Crisp County and Vienna Dooly County faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cordele Crisp County High School.

The Covington Eastside defense stifles Locust Grove Luella

A suffocating defense helped Covington Eastside handle Locust Grove Luella 34-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Last season, Covington Eastside and Locust Grove Luella faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Locust Grove Luella High School.

Cumming Forsyth Central scores first and maintains advantage to beat Johns Creek Chattahoochee

Cumming Forsyth Central grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 31-28 win against Johns Creek Chattahoochee in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Cumming Forsyth Central a 21-7 lead over Johns Creek Chattahoochee.

The Cougars bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-13.

Cumming Forsyth Central jumped to a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Cumming Forsyth Central and Johns Creek Chattahoochee played in a 44-21 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Dacula Hebron Christian controls the action and Gainesville Chestatee

Dacula Hebron Christian earned a convincing 70-14 win over Gainesville Chestatee for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Last season, Dacula Hebron Christian and Gainesville Chestatee squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

The Dallas East Paulding defense stifles Cartersville Woodland

Dallas East Paulding sent Cartersville Woodland home scoreless in a 49-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Dallas East Paulding drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Cartersville Woodland after the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Dallas East Paulding jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Dallas East Paulding and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Dallas East Paulding High School.

Dallas North Paulding posts win at Acworth Allatoona’s expense

Dallas North Paulding collected a solid win over Acworth Allatoona in a 28-17 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Dallas North Paulding and Acworth Allatoona fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack opened a meager 28-17 gap over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Dalton blitzes Chatsworth North Murray in dominating victory

Dalton’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chatsworth North Murray 35-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Catamounts’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Mountaineers at the intermission.

Dalton breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Dalton Coahulla Creek prevails over Chatsworth Murray County

Dalton Coahulla Creek dismissed Chatsworth Murray County by a 42-7 count on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Colts opened a thin 6-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Dalton Coahulla Creek moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Colts outscored the Indians 29-7 in the final quarter.

The Darien Mcintosh defense stifles Savannah Johnson

A suffocating defense helped Darien Mcintosh handle Savannah Johnson 12-0 at Savannah Johnson High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Decatur Southwest Dekalb knocks out victory beat against South Atlanta

Decatur Southwest Dekalb eventually beat South Atlanta 20-6 during this Georgia football game.

Douglas Coffee crushes Tifton Tift County

Douglas Coffee controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-13 win against Tifton Tift County on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Douglas Coffee drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Tifton Tift County after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Douglas Coffee and Tifton Tift County were both scoreless.

The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Douglas Coffee and Tifton Tift County faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Tifton Tift County High School.

Douglasville Alexander denies Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter’s challenge

Douglasville Alexander collected a solid win over Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter in a 33-15 verdict in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

The Douglasville Chapel Hill defense stifles Stone Mountain

Defense dominated as Douglasville Chapel Hill pitched a 59-0 shutout of Stone Mountain on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

The last time Douglasville Chapel Hill and Stone Mountain played in a 17-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Dublin shuts out Irwinton Wilkinson County

Dublin’s defense throttled Irwinton Wilkinson County, resulting in a 64-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Duluth crushes Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

Duluth unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 44-21 Friday in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Last season, Duluth and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. High School.

Elberton Elbert County posts win at Hartwell Hart County’s expense

Elberton Elbert County grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Hartwell Hart County on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Tough to find an edge early, Elberton Elbert County and Hartwell Hart County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 10-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Blue Devils, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Elberton Elbert County and Hartwell Hart County faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Elberton Elbert County High School.

Ellaville Schley County dominates Macon Georgia Tattnall Square

Ellaville Schley County rolled past Macon Georgia Tattnall Square for a comfortable 61-20 victory during this Georgia football game.

Ellijay Gilmer bests Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Ellijay Gilmer rolled past Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe for a comfortable 42-14 victory at Ellijay Gilmer High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Ellijay Gilmer and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.

Evans Lakeside overwhelms Aiken

Evans Lakeside’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Aiken 46-24 in South Carolina high school football on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Evans Lakeside a 7-2 lead over Aiken.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Evans Lakeside jumped to a 26-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-9 final quarter, too.

The last time Evans Lakeside and Aiken played in a 32-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Fairburn Creekside thwarts Kennesaw Mountain’s quest

Fairburn Creekside eventually beat Kennesaw Mountain 35-23 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Seminoles registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Fairburn Creekside thundered to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap 9-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Fairburn Langston Hughes delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Carrollton

Fairburn Langston Hughes eventually took victory away from Carrollton 39-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Carrollton started on steady ground by forging a 22-13 lead over Fairburn Langston Hughes at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 26-22 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Fairburn Langston Hughes darted to a 33-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers and the Trojans each scored in the final quarter.

Fitzgerald shuts out Ocilla Irwin County

Defense dominated as Fitzgerald pitched a 28-0 shutout of Ocilla Irwin County in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Fitzgerald pulled in front of Ocilla Irwin County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Hurricanes added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Flowery Branch triumphs in strong showing over Decatur

It was a tough night for Decatur which was overmatched by Flowery Branch in this 38-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Flowery Branch a 17-0 lead over Decatur.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Flowery Branch breathed fire to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Flowery Branch and Decatur squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Decatur High School.

Gainesville carves slim margin over Atlanta Marist

Gainesville posted a narrow 34-26 win over Atlanta Marist during this Georgia football game.

Gainesville opened with a 14-11 advantage over Atlanta Marist through the first quarter.

The Red Elephants registered a 28-18 advantage at intermission over the War Eagles.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Atlanta Marist inched back to a 34-26 deficit.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Gainesville and Atlanta Marist squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Atlanta Marist School.

Gainesville East Hall pockets slim win over Oakwood West Hall

Gainesville East Hall edged Oakwood West Hall 35-28 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The last time Gainesville East Hall and Oakwood West Hall played in a 19-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Gainesville North Hall’s convoy passes Cleveland White County

Gainesville North Hall pushed past Cleveland White County for a 49-34 win in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Graniteville Midland Valley overcomes Grovetown’s lead to earn win

Grovetown cut in front to start, but Graniteville Midland Valley answered the challenge to collect a 35-21 victory at Grovetown High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Grovetown started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Graniteville Midland Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors took a 13-7 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Graniteville Midland Valley and Grovetown locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 14-0 in the last stanza.

Hampton controls the action and East Point Tri-Cities

Hampton left no doubt on Friday, controlling East Point Tri-Cities from start to finish for a 48-7 victory at Hampton High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Harlem claims victory against Evans Greenbrier

Harlem knocked off Evans Greenbrier 33-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The last time Harlem and Evans Greenbrier played in a 27-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Hayesville scores early, pulls away from Hiawassee Towns County

An early dose of momentum helped Hayesville to a 35-2 runaway past Hiawassee Towns County on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Hayesville moved in front of Hiawassee Towns County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Hayesville thundered to a 35-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis grinds out close victory over Folkston Charlton County

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis topped Folkston Charlton County 23-20 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis darted in front of Folkston Charlton County 9-2 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Folkston Charlton County showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 15-14.

The Yellowjackets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Hiram allows no points against Dallas Paulding County

Hiram sent Dallas Paulding County home scoreless in a 45-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Homerville Clinch County tops Nashville Berrien

Homerville Clinch County’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Nashville Berrien 35-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Jasper Pickens County claims victory against Calhoun Sonoraville

Jasper Pickens County handed Calhoun Sonoraville a tough 38-21 loss during this Georgia football game.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Jasper Pickens County took control in the third quarter with a 21-14 advantage over Calhoun Sonoraville.

Conditioning showed as the Dragons outscored the Phoenix 17-7 in the final quarter.

Jefferson Jackson County allows no points against Dawsonville Dawson County

Jefferson Jackson County sent Dawsonville Dawson County home scoreless in a 16-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The last time Dawsonville Dawson County and Jefferson Jackson County played in a 28-21 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Johnston Thurmond squeezes past Augusta Lucy C Laney

Johnston Thurmond edged Augusta Lucy C Laney 21-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this South Carolina football game.

The Rebels’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Augusta Lucy C Laney showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 21-12.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Johnston Thurmond squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

Kathleen Veterans darts past Augusta ARC with early burst

Kathleen Veterans scored early and often in a 42-6 win over Augusta ARC during this Georgia football game.

Kathleen Veterans opened with a 28-0 advantage over Augusta ARC through the first quarter.

Kathleen Veterans breathed fire to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Kennesaw Harrison thwarts Douglasville South Paulding’s quest

Kennesaw Harrison handed Douglasville South Paulding a tough 16-6 loss in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Last season, Douglasville South Paulding and Kennesaw Harrison squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian overwhelms Dalton Christian Heritage

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian handled Dalton Christian Heritage 42-21 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Kennesaw North Cobb Christian a 7-0 lead over Dalton Christian Heritage.

The Eagles registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Eagles 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Dalton Christian Heritage played in a 21-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Lafayette dominates Summerville Chattooga

Lafayette raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 28-3 win over Summerville Chattooga in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Lafayette a 14-3 lead over Summerville Chattooga.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Lafayette steamrolled to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Ramblers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Lafayette and Summerville Chattooga faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Summerville Chattooga High School.

LaGrange Troup County overwhelms Hamilton Harris County

LaGrange Troup County controlled the action to earn an impressive 31-7 win against Hamilton Harris County in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, LaGrange Troup County and Hamilton Harris County squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Hamilton Harris County High School.

Lakeland Lanier County shuts out Alma Bacon County

A suffocating defense helped Lakeland Lanier County handle Alma Bacon County 10-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Bulldogs registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-0 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Lakeland Lanier County and Alma Bacon County played in a 12-6 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett allows no points against Lawrenceville Discovery

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett’s defense throttled Lawrenceville Discovery, resulting in a 51-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The last time Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Lawrenceville Discovery played in a 29-22 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Lawrenceville Mountain View crushes Snellville Shiloh

Lawrenceville Mountain View dominated Snellville Shiloh 58-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Last season, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Snellville Shiloh faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

Leesburg Lee County overcomes Warner Robins in seat-squirming affair

Leesburg Lee County topped Warner Robins 26-19 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Leesburg Lee County jumped in front of Warner Robins 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Demons came from behind to grab the advantage 16-7 at intermission over the Trojans.

The scoreboard showed Warner Robins with a 16-14 lead over Leesburg Lee County heading into the third quarter.

A 12-3 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Trojans’ defeat of the Demons.

Lilburn Providence Christian comes from behind to stop Alpharetta St. Francis

Lilburn Providence Christian rallied over Alpharetta St. Francis for an inspiring 53-15 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Lyons Toombs County holds off Ludowici Long County

Lyons Toombs County finally found a way to top Ludowici Long County 29-22 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Manchester grinds out close victory over Bowdon

Manchester didn’t flinch, finally repelling Bowdon 21-20 on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Manchester and Bowdon were engaged in a thin affair at 21-14 as the final quarter started.

The Red Devils enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Marietta Osborne thumps Woodstock outplays

Marietta Osborne dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-7 win over Woodstock during this Georgia football game.

Marietta Osborne moved in front of Woodstock 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolverines.

Marietta Osborne pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Marietta Osborne and Woodstock squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Marietta Osborne High School.

Marietta Sprayberry finds OT victory against Smyrna Campbell

Marietta Sprayberry took full advantage of overtime to defeat Smyrna Campbell 31-30 at Marietta Sprayberry High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

The last time Marietta Sprayberry and Smyrna Campbell played in a 21-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Marietta Walker allows no points against Atlanta Cross Keys

Marietta Walker sent Atlanta Cross Keys home scoreless in a 43-0 decision on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Marietta Walker darted in front of Atlanta Cross Keys 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Roswell Centennial comes up short in matchup with Marietta Wheeler

Marietta Wheeler knocked off Roswell Centennial 34-14 during this Georgia football game.

The first quarter gave Marietta Wheeler a 7-0 lead over Roswell Centennial.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Roswell Centennial got within 27-14.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Roswell Centennial and Marietta Wheeler squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Roswell Centennial High School.

Massillon overcomes Valdosta’s lead to earn win

Massillon dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 28-17 win over Valdosta during this Ohio football game.

Valdosta started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Massillon at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.

Massillon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Valdosta.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-3 final quarter, too.

The McDonough Ola defense stifles Griffin

McDonough Ola’s defense throttled Griffin, resulting in a 31-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup.

McDonough Ola drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Griffin after the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Bears’ expense.

McDonough Ola breathed fire to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Monroe Area allows no points against Loganville

Monroe Area’s defense throttled Loganville, resulting in a 10-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The Purple Hurricanes opened a narrow 3-0 gap over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Purple Hurricanes, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Monroe George Walton allows no points against Greensboro Lake Oconee

Defense dominated as Monroe George Walton pitched a 14-0 shutout of Greensboro Lake Oconee for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Montezuma Macon County defense stifles Mableton Whitefield

Defense dominated as Montezuma Macon County pitched a 28-0 shutout of Mableton Whitefield in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Montezuma Macon County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mableton Whitefield after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

Monticello Aucilla Christian knocks out victory beat against Pinehurst Fullington

Monticello Aucilla Christian eventually beat Pinehurst Fullington 20-7 in a Florida high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Monticello Jasper County builds initial momentum to defeat Loganville Walnut Grove

Monticello Jasper County broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Loganville Walnut Grove 20-18 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Monticello Jasper County jumped in front of Loganville Walnut Grove 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hurricanes registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Loganville Walnut Grove battled back to make it 20-6 in the third quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 12-0 margin in the final quarter.

Monticello Piedmont shuts out Dublin Trinity Christian

Monticello Piedmont sent Dublin Trinity Christian home scoreless in a 13-0 decision at Monticello Piedmont Academy on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Nahunta Brantley County overpowers Pearson Atkinson County in thorough fashion

Nahunta Brantley County dismissed Pearson Atkinson County by a 46-20 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Last season, Nahunta Brantley County and Pearson Atkinson County squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Nahunta Brantley County High School.

North Augusta overcomes Evans in seat-squirming affair

North Augusta topped Evans 14-7 in a tough tilt on Aug. 18 in South Carolina football.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

North Augusta darted over Evans 14-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Evans and North Augusta played in a 16-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Pembroke Bryan County’s convoy passes Lincolnton Lincoln County

Pembroke Bryan County eventually beat Lincolnton Lincoln County 28-16 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Red Devils 28-16 in the final quarter.

The Portal defense stifles Hawkinsville

A suffocating defense helped Portal handle Hawkinsville 26-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Rabun Gap comes from behind to stop Chattanooga Baylor

Rabun Gap trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 35-24 win over Chattanooga Baylor in Tennessee high school football on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Chattanooga Baylor, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Rabun Gap through the end of the first quarter.

The Red Raiders took a 17-14 lead over the Eagles heading to the halftime locker room.

Rabun Gap broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-17 lead over Chattanooga Baylor.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Reidsville Tattnall County escapes Claxton in thin win

Reidsville Tattnall County edged Claxton 15-8 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Claxton High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Richmond Hill scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Springfield Effingham County

An early dose of momentum helped Richmond Hill to a 34-7 runaway past Springfield Effingham County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Richmond Hill jumped in front of Springfield Effingham County 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-7 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Ringgold escapes Ringgold Heritage in thin win

Ringgold edged Ringgold Heritage 21-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Ringgold a 7-0 lead over Ringgold Heritage.

The Tigers fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

Ringgold roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Generals’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Ringgold Heritage and Ringgold faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Ringgold High School.

Rome Armuchee dominates Calhoun Gordon Central in convincing showing

Rome Armuchee dominated Calhoun Gordon Central 35-14 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

The Indians’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Indians skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Not for the faint of heart: Rome Coosa topples Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Rome Coosa eventually took victory away from Dalton Southeast Whitfield County 28-25 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County and Rome Coosa squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Rome Coosa High School.

Roswell allows no points against Alpharetta Denmark

A suffocating defense helped Roswell handle Alpharetta Denmark 41-0 on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Roswell drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over Alpharetta Denmark after the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Danes’ expense.

Roswell jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Roswell and Alpharetta Denmark played in a 35-10 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic earns solid win over Calhoun

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic eventually beat Calhoun 17-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The Titans fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Roswell Fellowship Christian triumphs over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

Roswell Fellowship Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-3 win against Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Roswell Fellowship Christian roared in front of Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian 31-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Paladins registered a 38-3 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian and Roswell Fellowship Christian faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Roswell Fellowship Christian School.

The Savannah Benedictine Military defense stifles Savannah Jenkins

Defense dominated as Savannah Benedictine Military pitched a 42-0 shutout of Savannah Jenkins on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Savannah Benedictine Military and Savannah Jenkins faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

Savannah Bethesda blitzes Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep in dominating victory

Savannah Bethesda dominated Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep 50-7 on Aug. 18 in South Carolina football.

Savannah Calvary Day delivers statement win over Savannah Islands

Savannah Calvary Day rolled past Savannah Islands for a comfortable 49-8 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Savannah Christian shuts out Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian

Savannah Christian sent Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian home scoreless in a 49-0 decision in a South Carolina high school football matchup.

Snellville South Gwinnett tops Mableton Pebblebrook

Snellville South Gwinnett grabbed a 42-27 victory at the expense of Mableton Pebblebrook in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Snellville South Gwinnett darted in front of Mableton Pebblebrook 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Mableton Pebblebrook showed its spirit while rallying to within 35-27 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Comets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Snellville South Gwinnett and Mableton Pebblebrook faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Snellville South Gwinnett High School.

St. Simons Island Frederica knocks out victory beat against Thomasville Brookwood School

St. Simons Island Frederica grabbed a 56-41 victory at the expense of Thomasville Brookwood School on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

St. Simons Island Frederica drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Thomasville Brookwood School after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

St. Simons Island Frederica steamrolled to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Knights would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Statesboro Bulloch’s convoy passes Chula Tiftarea

Statesboro Bulloch handed Chula Tiftarea a tough 36-20 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The last time Statesboro Bulloch and Chula Tiftarea played in a 42-20 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Suwanee Lambert comes from behind to stop Canton Sequoyah

Canton Sequoyah’s advantage forced Suwanee Lambert to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-28 win Friday at Suwanee Lambert High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Canton Sequoyah squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Canton Sequoyah High School.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge darts by Buford Seckinger

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge handled Buford Seckinger 42-7 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge jumped in front of Buford Seckinger 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Buford Seckinger were both scoreless.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Buford Seckinger squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Buford Seckinger High School.

Swainsboro rides to cruise-control win over Metter

It was a tough night for Metter which was overmatched by Swainsboro in this 39-7 verdict.

The last time Swainsboro and Metter played in a 21-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Temple takes down Zebulon Pike County

Temple dismissed Zebulon Pike County by a 57-6 count on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Temple opened with a 20-0 advantage over Zebulon Pike County through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a massive 36-6 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.

Temple steamrolled to a 51-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pirates 6-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Temple and Zebulon Pike County played in a 41-18 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Thomaston Upson-Lee carves slim margin over McDonough Union Grove

Thomaston Upson-Lee finally found a way to top McDonough Union Grove 21-20 during this Georgia football game.

Thomasville tacks win on Quitman Brooks County

Thomasville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Quitman Brooks County from start to finish for a 42-20 victory in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Thomasville darted in front of Quitman Brooks County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Thomasville breathed fire to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Quitman Brooks County and Thomasville played in a 42-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

The Thomasville Thomas County defense stifles Cairo

Thomasville Thomas County’s defense throttled Cairo, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Thomasville Thomas County opened with a 24-0 advantage over Cairo through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Yellow Jackets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.

Tiger Rabun County tacks win on Tallapoosa Haralson County

Tiger Rabun County rolled past Tallapoosa Haralson County for a comfortable 45-21 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Tiger Rabun County darted in front of Tallapoosa Haralson County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Rebels enjoyed a 21-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Toccoa Stephens County claims tight victory against Mt. Airy Habersham Central

Toccoa Stephens County didn’t flinch, finally repelling Mt. Airy Habersham Central 31-29 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central authored a promising start, taking a 14-6 advantage over Toccoa Stephens County at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-13 margin over the Indians at halftime.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central moved ahead by earning a 29-20 advantage over Toccoa Stephens County at the end of the third quarter.

The Indians put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 11-0 edge in the fourth quarter.

Trion tops Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Trion’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chickamauga Gordon Lee 56-14 on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Trion charged to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Trion and Chickamauga Gordon Lee squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

Vidalia exhales after close call with Guyton South Effingham

Vidalia finally found a way to top Guyton South Effingham 8-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Mustangs 8-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Vidalia and Guyton South Effingham squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Vidalia High School.

Warner Robins Houston County scores early, pulls away from Americus Sumter high school South

Warner Robins Houston County left no doubt in recording a 56-12 win over Americus Sumter high school South on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Waycross Ware County earns stressful win over Baxley Appling County

Waycross Ware County eventually took victory away from Baxley Appling County 20-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Waycross Ware County a 7-3 lead over Baxley Appling County.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Baxley Appling County responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 13-10.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Waynesboro Burke County slips past Thomson

Waynesboro Burke County topped Thomson 14-12 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game.

The start wasn’t the problem for Thomson, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Waynesboro Burke County through the end of the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Thomson didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Waynesboro Burke County and Thomson faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Thomson High School.

Winder-Barrow overcomes Winder Apalachee’s lead to earn win

Winder-Barrow shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 28-7 win over Winder Apalachee on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Winder Apalachee authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Winder-Barrow at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Winder-Barrow moved ahead of Winder Apalachee 21-7 as the final quarter started.

The Bulldoggs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Winder-Barrow and Winder Apalachee squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

Woodbury Flint River comes from behind to stop Valdosta Georgia Christian

Woodbury Flint River fought back from a slow start and rolled to 43-14 win over Valdosta Georgia Christian at Woodbury Flint River Academy on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Valdosta Georgia Christian started on steady ground by forging a 7-5 lead over Woodbury Flint River at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense thundered in front for a 37-7 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Valdosta Georgia Christian fought to within 43-14.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Woodstock Etowah overwhelms Marietta Lassiter

Woodstock Etowah’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Marietta Lassiter 63-7 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Woodstock Etowah drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Marietta Lassiter after the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense thundered in front for a 49-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Woodstock Etowah struck to a 63-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Woodstock Etowah and Marietta Lassiter played in a 25-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Woodstock River Ridge earns stressful win over Powder Springs Hillgrove

Woodstock River Ridge eventually took victory away from Powder Springs Hillgrove 9-6 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Woodstock River Ridge and Powder Springs Hillgrove fashioned a 3-3 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 6-3 lead over the Knights heading to the halftime locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Knights rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Hawks 6-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Woodstock River Ridge and Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Woodstock River Ridge High School.

