Winder-Barrow overcomes Winder Apalachee’s lead to earn win

Winder-Barrow shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 28-7 win over Winder Apalachee on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Winder Apalachee authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Winder-Barrow at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Winder-Barrow moved ahead of Winder Apalachee 21-7 as the final quarter started.

The Bulldoggs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Winder-Barrow and Winder Apalachee squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.