Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Leesburg Lee County broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 41-7 explosion on Lithia Springs at Leesburg Lee County High on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Leesburg Lee County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lithia Springs through the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a towering 41-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
Recently on August 20 , Lithia Springs squared off with Douglasville Douglas County in a football game . For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.