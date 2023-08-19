Evans Lakeside overwhelms Aiken

Evans Lakeside’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Aiken 46-24 in South Carolina high school football on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Evans Lakeside a 7-2 lead over Aiken.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Evans Lakeside jumped to a 26-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-9 final quarter, too.

The last time Evans Lakeside and Aiken played in a 32-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

