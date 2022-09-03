Abracadabra: Ellijay Gilmer makes Chatsworth Murray County’s offense disappear

Ellijay Gilmer’s defense throttled Chatsworth Murray County, resulting in a 36-0 shutout at Ellijay Gilmer High on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Ellijay Gilmer opened with a 15-0 advantage over Chatsworth Murray County through the first quarter.
The Bobcats opened a lopsided 29-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Ellijay Gilmer struck to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on August 19 , Ellijay Gilmer squared off with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in a football game . Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.