Forsyth Mary Persons survives for narrow win over Macon Northeast

Forsyth Mary Persons finally found a way to top Macon Northeast 20-14 on Aug. 19 in Georgia football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Raiders took an 8-7 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the halftime locker room.

Macon Northeast enjoyed a 14-7 lead over Forsyth Mary Persons to start the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 13-0 final quarter to trip the Raiders.

