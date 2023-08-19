Rome Armuchee dominates Calhoun Gordon Central in convincing showing

Rome Armuchee dominated Calhoun Gordon Central 35-14 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

The Indians’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Indians skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

