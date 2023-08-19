Hazlehurst Jeff Davis grinds out close victory over Folkston Charlton County

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis topped Folkston Charlton County 23-20 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis darted in front of Folkston Charlton County 9-2 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Folkston Charlton County showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 15-14.

The Yellowjackets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-6 stretch over the final quarter.

